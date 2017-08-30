The Federal Government’s negotiation team with the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities will now be headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Ngige also blamed the private sector of being responsible for the delay in announcing the Chairman of the Minimum Wage Review Committee.

According to him, the Federal Government was ready and will announce Chairman of the Committee when all the names of representatives of the private sector is received.