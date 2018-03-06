The Bill for a law to prohibit unlawful dealing in Human Parts has been finally passed into law by the Kwara State House of Assembly.

The bill is sponsored by a member representing Owode/Onire Constituency Hon. Abdul Rasheed Taiwo Abdullahi.

Under the law, whoever buys, sells or has in his possession for the purpose of buying or selling or trafficking any human parts commits an offence and liable to not less than 10 years imprisonment.

The law also makes it an offence for anybody to look for, give, receive, sell or uses, things used to bath, clean or remove from human corpse

Speaking on the bill, the Speaker Dr. Ali Ahmad, expressed happiness with the passage of the law which he said reflects the wishes of the people of Kwara State.

He therefore sounded a warning to perpetrator of the evil act, including landlords harbouring ritualists, grave diggers and traffickers that the punishment is 10-15 years imprisonment and fines of N100,000.

The House equally urged the security personnel to prevent further invasion of Afolayan Farms, following Matter of Urgent Public Importance, raised by members representing Ekiti Constituency, Hon. Felicia Ebun Owolabi, on the incessant invasion of Afolayan Farms by herdsmen.