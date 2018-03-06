Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Nigeria-US Friendship Group/Inter-parliamentary Relations, Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, has appealed to the United States government to assist Nigeria in the repatriation of stolen funds stashed in foreign countries by corrupt public officials.

Agbonayinma stated this in Abuja, when he received a delegation of military officers of the US Air War College in his office.

The lawmaker in soliciting for the repatriation of all looted funds stashed in oversea countries, informed the military delegation that as accomplished officers who will in no distant future be involved in policy formation in the United States, they should assist in the repatriation of the nation’s stolen wealth kept in America by corrupt persons.

He described these funds as proceeds of crime, adding that the funds should be returned back for the development of Nigeria.

While expressing the country’s appreciation to the US in supporting the country combat health, economic and security issues, the House member further sought the support of America to assist in the deepening and strengthening democracy by ensuring a successful conduct of the 2019 general elections.

According to him, the National Assembly is committed to good governance, social security, due process and transparency especially in the fight against corruption and the desire to build institutions to tackle corruption.

“The US and Nigeria has over the years been consistently close allies, sharing stronger ties in peace keeping within the African continent and around the globe. As future key actors in the Pentagon and Washington, your role in global peace cannot be over emphasized.

“There is a need for peaceful coexistence and world peace and Nigeria is a key nation in promoting global peace especially within Africa.

“Nigeria continually seeks the support of the US and other friendly nations in overcoming the challenges we face. Majority of our people yearn for one united country devoid of sectionalism and nepotism, built on equity and justice, a country of security and prosperity,” he stated.

Leader of the US military delegation, Lt. Col. Stacy Kihara of the US Air Force in his response noted that the visit has enabled the delegation members study the political, economic and social dynamics of Nigeria.