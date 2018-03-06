Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari, has been urged to emulate his Kaduna State counterpart, Nasir El-Rufa’i’s role in the completion and commissioning of Kaduna Dry Port by providing all the necessary assistance for the completion and takeoff of the Funtua Inland Dry Port in Katsina State.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who was represented by the Director of Procurement in the ministry, Engr.

Aliyu Shehu, made the call on Sunday at a public lecture titled “Prospects of Funtua Dry Port in the North-West Zone” organized by community-based organization (CBO), Funtua Consultative Forum in Funtua, Katsina state.

He noted that the Dry Port if completed will serve as a source of revenue for the Katsina State government among numerous other benefits, which include job creation and economic development of the zone.

Also, speaking in the same vein, the member representing Funtua/Dandume federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Muntari Dandutse, who was a onetime chairman of Funtua local government area, said it was during his tenure as the council chairman that the project started, adding that four and the half hectares of land was allocated for it at the Funtua Industrial Layout.

He also reiterated the need for Governor Masari to borrow a leaf from Governor El-Rufa’i, who according to him, gave a whopping sum of N2.5 billion lifeline to the completion of Kaduna Inland Dry Port.

For his part, the guest speaker, Malam Abba Yusuf, said with the siting of the port in Funtua, “prosperity has come to the town. It’s a blessing to Funtua.”

Funtua Dry Port is concessioned to Equatorial Marine Oil and Gas Company Limited (EMOG) under the chairmanship of business mogul, Dr. Umaru Mutallab while the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) is the regulator.

Executive Secretary of NSC, Barr. Hassan Bello, who also graced the occasion, said “Funtua will never be the same again,” adding that the port should never be allowed to be dry. He revealed that given the unique location of Funtua, the port will end up being a port of origin and destination at the same.