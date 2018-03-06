A house of representatives panel has summoned Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former minister of finance, over the alleged fraud involving management of pension funds in the country.

At its sitting on Tuesday, the panel summoned the former minister to appear before and explain the “diversion of pension funds” by the presidential task force on pension reforms (PTFPR).

Also invited by the house ad-hoc committee investigating the task force are Steve Oronsaye, former head of civil service; and Winifred Oyo-Ita, the current head of civil service; Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of PTFPR; and Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation.

The committee also invited heads of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC); governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the inspector-general of police.

The panel invited the individuals to appear before it during its next siting on Monday to explain their roles in the alleged diversion of pension fund.