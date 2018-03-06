The Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday extended the tenure of local government chairmen and Council Development Areas (LCDAs) by two months.

The Deputy Speaker of the assembly, Mr Musa Abdulwasiu, told newsmen in Ibadan that the decision was unanimously adopted sequel to a formal request by Gov. Abiola Ajimobi.

Abdulwasi said the tenure extension was for two months from March to May 4, pending the conduct of the local government elections.

According to him, the extension was to avoid any vacuum in the administration of the local councils.

Ajimobi appointed the current caretaker chairmen in March 2017.