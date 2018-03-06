The Sokoto State Government has said it has adopted proactive measures towards curtailing the menace of Cerebro Spinal Meningitis (CSM) in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Balarabe Kakale, stated this at a sensitisation campaign on the importance of vaccination against measles, polio and meningitis in Sokoto Tuesday.

He said the state government in collaboration with donor agencies and the Military Hospital had partnered on the sensitisation campaign on the importance of preventive measures against meningitis in the state.

According to him, the state government has done everything possible to prevent a re-occurence of last year’s epidemic by providing adequate drugs and vaccines against meningitis and other related diseases.

Kakale said three local government areas would be targeted during the sensitisation and vaccination campaign which included Tangaza, Bodinga and Gwadabawa.