The Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development has donated 70 mining dressing kits to artisanal and small-scale miners in the South-East and South-South to facilitate safety in mining.

Mr Patrick Ojeka, Director of Artisanal and Small Scale Mining Department in the ministry, made the donation on Tuesday in Enugu, at a three-day workshop for artisans and small-scale miners in the two zones.

Ojeka said that the ministry had been organising workshops, lectures and on-the-spot extension services to artisans and small-scale miners across the federation to enhance their activities.

He explained that the trainings were aimed at improving the mining sector to create jobs and wealth for youth as well as diversifying the economy.

“The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development is translating policies, statements and visions into practical actions that have direct impact on miners especially the artisanal and small-scale miners.

“Today, we are not only teaching them through workshops, lectures and on-the-spot extension services free-of-charge, we have gone ahead to give them large number of free samples of what we want them to do,’’ he said.

The director encouraged the participants to ensure safety of the environments and people in mining areas.

Ojeka, who did not give the cost of the kits, urged the beneficiaries to utilize the kits and also provide same for their workers.

A beneficiary, Mr Mike Nweke, who is a sand dredger in Ebonyi State, thanked the ministry for its good intention for miners.

Nweke noted that the Federal Government had shown in words and deeds its commitment to help them grow, expand and employ more people while ensuring that the environment and people within and around the mining sites were safe.

The dress kits include crash helmet, protective eye glasses, nose and mouth gear, ear muffler, mining jacket, mining shoes as well as rain coats and rain boots.