Saudi Arabia has donated of $10 million to aid the fight against the insurgency as Nigeria.

Saudi Arabia’s donation is part of the King Salman’s Humanitarian Aid and Relief Programme.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister, Mr. Nasir Mutbak, said in Abuja on Tuesday that the donation is for the provision of food and basic amenities in camps of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-East.

“We are here to implement King Salman issued to help our brothers in IDPs and refugees in North-East, we are here to reach out, and provide assistance for our brothers in that region. And of course, the donation will be $10 million.

Nigeria’s Defence Minister, Retired Brigadier General Mansur Dan while receiving the team from Saudi Arabia said the fund will go a long way in helping to fight terrorism in the country.