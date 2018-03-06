The Enugu State Agricultural Development Programme (ENADEP) says it is subsidising fertilisers to cushion the effects of high prices of agricultural inputs to farmers.

The ENADEP Programme Manager, Mr Onyema Nwodo, said this in an interview with our reporter in Enugu on Tuesday.

According to him, ADP will ensure that all farmers in the state get fertilisers in time in the 2018 farming season.

He explained that the programme also provided yam seedlings, improved cassava stems and maize to farmers to enhance bumper harvest.

Nwodo said the aim was to make seeds available to farmers to boost food production in line with the four-point agenda of the state government.

“We are collaborating with all the farmers’ associations and all the stakeholders in the agricultural sector to distribute herbicides to farmers in the state.

“This has gone a long way in improving the efficiency of this year’s harvest.

“The issue of removing weeds in our farms is no longer productive in modern agricultural practices.

“To conform to the acceptable global practices in agricultural production, ENADEP is committed to ensuring that herbicides are at the doorstep of every farmer in the state.

“My office has equally made a very serious effort in line with the present international accepted practice to distribute pesticides to all the farmers in the state.

“You can believe me that the quality and quantity of any agricultural produce is directly proportional to the necessary control measures put in place in protecting our farm seeds,” Nwodo said.

He said the programme had responded to the yearnings of all the farmers in the state by providing herbicides to guarantee a bumper harvest.