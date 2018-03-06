The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has pleaded with the Federal government to intervene in the on-going strike by non-academic staff in universities nationwide.

The National President of the union, Comrade Michael Olukoya, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

NAN reports that labour unions, comprising Senior Staff Association of Universities, Non-Academic Staff Union and the National Association of Academic Technologists have been on strike since Dec. 4, 2017 over allowances.

The unions, under the aegis of the Joint Actions Committee, are protesting none implementation of the 2009 agreement it entered into with the federal government.

They are also protesting against the sharing of the N23 billion earned allowance released to the universities by the government.

“I want to plead with the federal government and the striking university labour unions to come to a negotiating table and dialogue.

“This is because, in all of this, the most hit at the end will be the Nigerian child and the country’s education system.

“The federal government, being the employers of these people, must be sincere in every one of its dealings, especially when it concerns negotiations and agreements.

“I want to see the federal government bring about a lasting solution to the crisis so that we can move forward,’’ the unionist said.

According to him, the Ministers of Labour and that of Education should meet with the unions in the overall interest of the nation.

He advised all parties involved “to exhibit undiluted patriotism in the interest of the Nigerian child.”