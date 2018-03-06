Ayodele Hamzat Subair, executive chairman of the Lagos Inland Revenue Service (LIRS), says citizens have the right to appeal land use charges if they feel it is an unjust amount.

In an interview on Arise TV, Subair said the state government hiked land use charge in a bid to increase internally generated revenue (IGR).

“Basically, we have to try and raise our taxes within the state. The land use charge is just one of the various types of charges that have been introduced,” he said.

“The good thing about this land use charge Law again, is that everybody has the right to appeal. You can appeal it if you feel that it is an unjust amount. It is very easy.

“There is a help desk at the Lagos state ministry of finance and they are willing to listen to everybody. At the same time, there is going to be an appeal tribunal. So, anybody who feels aggrieved can write to the tribunal and get justice.

“Nobody will seal off your premises within that period. The tribunal almost acts as a court of competent jurisdiction. So, the moment that you file an appeal, everything is put on hold.”

The law, which was last reviewed in 2001, will require property owners in Lagos to pay at least 200 percent and in some instances over 500 percent as LUC.

It also contains penalties for payment default within the stipulated period.

In 2016, Sam Adeyemi, senior pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, said Nigeria’s Land Use Act must be removed because it is a “formula for mass poverty“.