Mr Joseph Ari, Director-General, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), has decried its workers’ poor attitude to duties, saying that the situation was impeding productivity and frustrating the quest to achieve corporate goals.

Ari spoke on Monday in Jos at the ITF 2017 End of Year Performance Review Meeting which had the theme `ITF Vision: The Journey So far”.

“ITF workers must work hard; they should not be lazy. They cannot afford to be idle and waste time on gossips. They must change their attitude to duties if we are to achieve optimal results.

“We want to remain the foremost skills training development organization in Nigeria and be one of the best in the world, but our approach to work must change to achieve this.

“Discipline must be inculcated by everyone; despite several warnings, staff still stroll to work at their own time, and leave whenever they desire. We have tolerated this long enough and can no longer condone it,” he said.

Ari said that the review was to examine the performance of the institution towards achieving its goals of providing and facilitating skills interventions and making adjustments where necessary.

He said that the ITF had trained 100,000 Nigerians that had gone on to become successful entrepreneurs and even employed many others.

The ITF boss said that the outfit had trained and equipped more than 20 million Nigerians with various skills since its establishment 46 years ago, and commended workers that had distinguished themselves in service delivery over the years.

Earlier in his remarks, Mr Peter Agbo, the Director, Corporate Planning Department, had said that the review was aimed at critically examining the organisations’ methods and approaches to keep them in tune with global practices and innovations.