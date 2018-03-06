The Federal Government has completed a two week Capacity training of 120 youths in 11 states of the South-South and South-East geo-political zones.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung, who was at the closing ceremony of the National Capacity Building on Sustainable Livelihood Skills in Agriculture and Vocational Skills for unemployed youths made this known at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Okada, Edo state recently.

Addressing the youths, Barrister Dalung said the programme was conceived to build the capacity of youths in diversified Agro allied and Vocational Skills as well as Entrepreneurship development skills.

“The objective of the NYEP is to encourage entrepreneurship among youths as well as provide avenues for youths from diverse socio-cultural backgrounds to bond and collaborate in proffering solutions to issues affecting the country.

“Your empowerment will not only ensure sustainable national development, but will have multiplier effect on the economic growth of our nation. The National Economic Growth and Recovery Programme (EGRP) are greatly hinged on the participation of youths”.

Barrister Dalung charged them to make good use of the knowledge acquired during their two week training and warned that their start off grants will be monitored to ensure judicious usage.

“The Ministry will distribute to the beneficiaries of the programme, start up grants. However, beneficiaries will be monitored by officials of the Ministry periodically, to provide guidance and supervision and ensure strict compliance in line with the objective of the Programme.

Earlier, the Edo state Commissioner for Youths and Special Duties, Mika Amanokha, charged the beneficiaries to make maximum use of the skills acquired as during the course of the programme.

Certificates were presented to all participants by the Minister of Youth and Sports.

The youths were trained in cassava processing, interior decoration and event management, cosmetology and bead making, aquaculture, piggery and gele tying.