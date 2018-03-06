Presidential Committee on North East Initiative (PCNI), embarked on a one week free medical treatment targeted at over 5000 Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) and indigent residents of Gombe state.

According to Malam Tijjani Tumsa, deputy chairman of the committee, the medical outreach programme is an initiative of the Presidential committee headed by Rtd. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma to help address the medical challenges facing the IDPs and the less privileged within the northeast geopolitical zone.

He said during the week long programme, free medical screening would be offer on different diseases ranging on Malaria, Dental, Eye and general health issues that affect livelihood.

He said the team of about 100 medical personnel drawn from different field of health would also conduct surgeries at no cost to the IDPs, for those requiring surgical interventions.

The committee leader who was delighted with the turn out of people and the performances of the medical team from Pro health international after inspecting facilities at the Women and children hospital Gombe, venue of the exercise, said upon deployment, the medical team immediately started attending to critical surgical cases which he described as “impressive and encouraging towards the success of the outreach programme.”