Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos on Tuesday said the state would by 2025 be Africa’s model megacity, a global, economic and financial hub that is safe, secure, functional and productive.

He also said that almost half of the Lagos state’s Internally Generated Revenue is used for the payment of salaries, including pensions and gratuities.

He said that as a as a result, government is expected to explore the economic potentials of the State to meet the needs of the citizenry.

The governor made the submission on Tuesday at the gathering of captains of industry and top government officials at a programme, “Lagos Means Business’’

This event presents a platform for all concerned stakeholders to chat a path for the future of Lagos without any sentiment.

“This administration has decided to focus on three key areas of Power, Education and transport as a way of affecting other sectors of the society indirectly.

“The challenges of Lagos is enormous and it demands a strategic and proactive approach.’’