The Nigerian Army has assured the public of the safety of its medical outreach which started on Monday in Wukari, Taraba.

The Deputy Director, Public Relations of the 23 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Kamarudeen Adegoke, gave the assuarance in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jalingo.

Adegoke urged the public not to panic as the free medical outreach was part of the civic activities to ensure the success of operation “Ayem Akpatuma” currently going on in the area.

“The panic is not far-fetched, as it is from insinuation being propagated by unscrupulous and mischief makers that the medical outreach is meant to vaccinate the people with a disease that will incapacitate them in the near future.

“The rumour is baseless and made out of wickedness to discredit the Nigerian Army in its deliberate and properly planned effort to sustain civil-military relations especially where an exercise is being conducted.

“The Nigerian Army therefore assures the public that the ongoing medical outreach programme is one of the best medical services designed to give medical relief to those found with ailments that require immediate medical attention.

“The public is requested not to shun the outreach as doing so will discourage those willing to benefit from it,’’ he said.

The spokesman also urged residents to shun rumours that the Nigerian Army was trying to arm herdsmen to continue killing them and take over their lands.

“All the troops deployed for the ongoing exercise are guided by the rules of engagement and respect for human rights in line with international best practices,’’ he said.