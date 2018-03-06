Kebbi state government has acquired 100 tractors, 300 power tillers, 300 thrashers and 200 reapers to support the rice farmers.

The government bought the farm equipment as a deliberate policy to boost rice production and remain the lead producer as well as sustain employment.

The government was giving the tractors at subsidised rate on a part payment by interested farmers who would be given time to pay the balance in instalment.

Alhaji Garba Dandiga, the state Commissioner for Agriculture, also said the federal government had fertiliser readily available at affordable price of N5,500 per bag compared to N9,000 price in the open market.

Dandiga unveiled the package when he conducted journalists on inspection of 50 kilometre by 20 kilometre FADAMA rice plantation in Suru.

They also visited Oroba Fadama farms with rice plantations spanning 40 kilometres and the farmers were preparing for dry season cultivation.

The team also inspected the Lambunmaba Fadama rice farms in Kamba, a border community with Niger Republic.

One of the farmers, Alhaji Ibrahim Salihu said Niger Republic was about one kilometre from the town and the borderline were a lined up of local palm tree.

He said they co-exist peacefully and during planting and harvesting seasons they source labour from Niger Republic to work on the Fadama rice farms

Salihu said the major challenge of farmers was sourcing petrol to power generators that pumped underground water from the wells dug in the farms.

The commissioner also conducted the team on inspection of a rice mill under construction also at Kamba in Dandi local government area.

The mill is owned by an indigenous entrepreneur as a contribution to step-up the revolution.

Alhaji Mahmudu Fanna, the district head of Kamba said that the mill had two production lines of 120 tons and 250 tons daily productions respectively.

The team were also at Kamba rice market where Fanna told newsmen that not less than 10 truck loads of paddy were sold daily to the big rice millers.

Kebbi State boasts of capacity to deliver 50 per cent of Nigeria’s rice need with continuous support of Federal Government’s Anchor Borrowers Programme.