Mr Zayyanu Danmusa, the Commissioner in the ICPC in charge of Kano and Jigawa States, has solicited the cooperation of the Jigawa Government in the commission’s anti-corruption campaign in the state.

Danmusa, made the call when he paid an advocacy visit to the Jigawa Head of Service (HoS), Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa, in Dutse.

This was contained in a statement issued in Dutse on Wednesday, by Alhaji Isama’il Ibrahim, the Public Relations Officer in the office of the HoS of Jigawa.

The official of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission also solicited the cooperation of civil servants in the state to enable the commission to succeed in its duties.

He said he was in the office of the head of service to identify areas of collaboration between the commission and the state government.

Danmusa said the ICPC also wanted to sensitize civil servants and other residents of the state on the need to guard against corrupt practices.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police said this was in pursuant of the commission’s mandate as enshrined in Section 6 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act.

The HoS thanked the commissioner for the visit and assured him of all the needed support and cooperation from the state government to ensure success in the fight against corruption in the state.