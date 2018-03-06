No fewer than 16 persons, including a herdsman, were on Monday killed in a fresh clash at Omutu community in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.

This came on a day President Muhammadu Buhari began a visit to crisis rocked States of the country.

The President began his tour from Taraba State, where herdsmen had also killed many in several attacks.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the Benue State Police Command, ASP Moses Yamu, the victims were mostly women and children.

Yamu said the attack was a reprisal.

He said some youths in the community had attacked Fulani herdsmen and “maimed” their cows.

He said: “We received information from the security adviser of Okpokwu local government that some irate youths from Omutu engaged some herdsmen in a fight, maiming some cows while two herdsmen were missing.

“A peace meeting was immediately convened by the Council Chairman and the head of Fulani community in the area while a police search party went in search of the two missing herdsmen, one of whom was found dead.”