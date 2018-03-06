Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff, on Monday, assured the Bayelsa State Government of the Nigerian Army’s strategic support towards improving security in the state.

Buratai gave the assurance when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Seriake Dickson at Government House, Yenagoa.

The army chief’s visit was part of preparations for the groundbreaking and foundation laying ceremony of the 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Yenagoa.

Buratai, who was dressed in the native Ijaw attire with bowler hat to match, commended the governor for the achievements of his administration in the development of the state, particularly in security, education and infrastructure.

He also gave Dickson kudos for providing the enabling environment for the security agencies to operate, adding that Bayelsa was gradually becoming one of the safest states in the country.

The COAS said, “I congratulate you on your giant strides in the development of Bayelsa. You have done a lot in the area of supporting security agencies, making Bayelsa one of the safest in the country and infrastructural development, especially your new Government House Complex, where we are having this courtesy visit.”

Governor Dickson called for more collaboration between the state government and Nigerian Army on security and related issues of development.

He commended the COAS for the establishment of 16 Brigade, noting that the collaborative efforts of the Nigerian Army Engineers (NAE) Corps at the Agge Deep Sea Port would enhance security and investments in the state.

“I am pleased with what the Nigerian Army is doing in terms of security in the state and its development efforts at the Agge Deep Sea Port, which we are building to enhance our economic and tourist potential.

“Going forward, we will like to work with the Nigerian Army in the building of low-cost houses, bridges and other development projects,” Dickson stated.