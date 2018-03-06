Aare Afe Babalola has lamented the deplorable state of the nation’s economy, saying the situation has pushed many people into begging.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), expressed this when the leaders of the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN) were on assessment tour of the Pharmacy Department of the new 400-bed Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH).

According to him, Nigeria is at a crossroads.

“The Yoruba were not used to begging in the 40s and 50s; they used to stone beggars.

“But today, go to occasions and see how well-dressed people beg for money. That was why we want to join the change agents using our university as a model. Even, ABUAD is synonymous with change.

“In our school here, we don’t concentrate on academics alone; we are into farming. Our moringa tree is used for eight products that are consumed and provide jobs for our people.”

He described pharmacists as pivots of the medical practice, who were like the old time herbalists that gave herbs to the people for healing.

“We need your advice to be able to have a strong pharmacy department and that we will comply with,” he said.

Prof. Mbang Femi-Oyewo, the president of PCN, said the regulatory body was in ABUAD to assess the pharmacy department and to guide the university on how best to run the department.

She said: “We want this university to have an excellent pharmacy department that will serve as a reference point and that can meet international standard just like every other department in the hospital.

“This is a regulatory body that gives recommendations based on facilities we see. We want to ensure that the department is not left behind, and that is why we are here to give professional advice.

“We don’t want people to be travelling to India to get medical treatment when we have a facility like ABUTH.

“Pharmacy department is very essential and it requires special expertise for operation. We want the best practice here that aligns with global best practices and that is why we are here as a regulatory body,” he said.