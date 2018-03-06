The Federal Government on Monday said it would soon receive vaccine to check the spread of Lassa fever in the country.

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, made this known to newsmen after the signing of a joint approval of the biennium WHO Programme Budget of 2018 to 2019 in Abuja.

Adewole explained that before the end of the year, the government would receive vaccine to address the outbreak of Lassa fever in the country.

The minister said that he had summoned the Commissioners for Health in the five states affected by Lassa fever to get an update on the situation in their states.

According to him, the meeting will take place on Tuesday in Abuja.

The minister listed the affected states as Ondo, Ebonyi, Edo, Nasarawa and Imo.

Adewole commended Ondo and Ebonyi State Governments for being outstanding in tackling Lassa fever in their respective states.

“We are doing everything possible to fight and address the outbreak of Lassa fever on all fronts,” he said.