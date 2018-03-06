No fewer than 3 members of the Civilian Joint Taskforce (CJTF) were on Tuesday comfirmed dead while 17 others sustained various degrees of injuries when a male Suicide bomber attacked Muna-datti area of Jere Local government in Borno state.

Confirming the attack in a statement, the Borno State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Joseph Kwaji, said the dead and injured were evacuated to the Universty of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) while normalcy has been restored in the area.

”On 05/03/2018 at about 2030hrs, a male suicide bomber riding on a bicycle detonated IED strapped to his body at Muna Datti area mine, killing himself and Three Civilian JTF members. while 17 people were injured , Scene visited by EOD and patrol teams.

”The death and injured were evacuated to UMTH Maiduguri. Normalcy has been restored , please,” DSP Kwaji said.

Recall that the Muna-garage area as well as Molai along Damboa road had been entry points through which Boko Haram terroriststs sneak in to wreck havoc on Civilian populace hence the need for the security agencies to comb the areas to ascertain the identity of Persons residing in the areas.

It could be also recalled that the Borno state Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, in one of his briefing blamed attacks in the areas on prolification of Unrecognized Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps which are sometimes erected by IDPs from liberated communities who chooses to remain than return back home, thus creating illegal markets that at times offer the terroriststs good opportunities for their nefarious acts.