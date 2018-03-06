The Coalition of Real Estate Investors and Surveyors in Lagos State has said that after its thorough analysis of the Land Use Charge Law (LUCL) 2018, owners-occupiers are expected to pay a token percentage of 0.076% of the value of the assessed property.

Mr. Ayokunle Gregory, the convener of coalition, expressed dismay at the level of misinformation circulating about the law among the unsuspecting public, Gregory further stated that some mischief-makers were bent on exploiting the new law for their selfish purpose by confusing the entire populace through dissemination of half-truth.

The newly implemented LUCL 2018 is a repeal of the Land Use Charge Law 2001 (the LUCL 2001) that lacked clarity on the formula used to derive an accurate rate.

According to the coalition, the reviewed LUCL 2018 is to put in place a regulated and standardised system that enables clarity and self-assessment.

It was reviewed by the Lagos State House of Assembly and signed into Law by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, on February 8, 2018.

Property owners in the state have gone ahead to pay their LUC following the flag off by the Lagos State Governor on February 19, 2018. The law is a consolidation of Ground Rent, Tenement Rate, and Neighbourhood Improvement Levy.

The LUCL is payable annually by owners and occupiers holding a lease to a property for 10 years or more. Using the applicable formula provided by the reviewed law, owners and occupiers can now calculate their rate by multiplying the Market Value (MV) of a property by the Applicable Relief Rate (RR) and Annual Charge Rate (CR).

Providing detailed breakdown on the law, Gregory said: “For owneroccupied residential property, the LUC per annum is at 0.076%. For instance, if the market value of an owner-occupied property is at N15 million it means that that the amount payable is N6,840 per annum only which amounts to N570 per month. For a property occupied by tenants, used for commercial purposes, at the same market Value of N15 million, the LUC rate of that property will be N68,400 per annum.”