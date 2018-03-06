The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has quizzed a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babagana Kingibe, over the controversial $44 million belonging to the National Intelligence Agency, according to a report.

According to an online medium, Kingibe was quizzed for two days over the issue last week.

He was said to have been interrogated in the office of the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno, on Wednesday and Thursday.

Kingibe was accused by a former DG of the NIA, Ambassador Mohammed Dauda, of having used his position as the head of a presidential panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to extort the money from the agency.

Dauda was also brought to confront Kingibe during the interrogation.

The issue has also become the source of a probe by the House of Representatives.

The EFCC has not issued any official statement on the development.