Armed men guarding the residence of the immediate past Acting Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed Dauda, are engaged in an armed face-off with operatives of the Department of State Services and the NIA.

The stand-off began on Monday and was still on as at press time on Tuesday morning (today).

This followed an attempt to forcefully evict the former NIA boss from his official residence.

Reports indicate that the official residence of the ex-NIA boss came under siege on Monday evening as a fallout of ongoing investigations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the House of Representatives over alleged attempts to siphon $44 million from the coffers of the NIA allegedly by the trio of Ambassador Babagana Kingibe; the Chief of State to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari; and the incumbent NIA DG, Abubakar Rufai Ahmed.

Recall that Ambassador Dauda had in a memo to the EFCC and the House of Representatives Committee on National Safety and Intelligence indicted the three aides of President Buhari over sundry corrupt tendencies.

His memo seemed to have angered Kingibe who it was reported threatened to deal with the ex NIA boss, which may have given rise to the invasion on Dauda’s residence.

Attempts to reach Kingibe and Kyari as well as Dauda were not successful.

The DSS also could not be reached.

However, domestic staff in Dauda’s residence confirmed that they were still being held hostages in the house.

Journalists and other onlookers have been sent away from the venue of the drama by the DSS and NIA operatives still keeping vigil at the 3, Osaro Lane, off Osaro Close, Maitama residence of Dauda.

Findings reveal that the embattled former Ag. DG had earlier in the day left the house to an unknown destination, shortly before the arrival of the combined operatives.