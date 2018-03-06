German Armed Forces has pledged their support for the Nigerian Army in the fight against insurgency.

The German Armed Forces General Staff College who paid a courtesy visit to the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division of the Nigerian Army in Victoria Island, Lagos expressed concerns over the recent challenges in the country, especially in the area of insurgency, pipeline vandalism, and kidnapping.

The leader of the delegation, Col. Thorsten Schutz, while speaking with journalists, said the visit to the GOC, Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh, was also to learn how Nigeria coped with its crisis in the North East.

Schutz also told journalists that media portrayal of the country was one dominated by both economic struggles and crisis especially in the North Eastern part of Nigeria.

He noted that his visit and what he had seen on ground proved that Nigeria is much more stable.

“Our news are a little bit dominated by the struggle in the North but we know this is not representing Nigeria.

“But this is a factor we are also inquisitive about and we can learn from that because Germany has a very good period of time without those struggles so we are trying to support,” he said.

He added that Nigeria was a good example of stability anchor for the African region in spite of the problems in the North East.

“This is part of the reason why we are here to see how they try to cope with that and gain stability in the region,” he said.

Schultz also applauded the collective effort of the various security agencies in dealing with the many security challenges.

While receiving the delegation, the GOC, 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh, appreciated their visit of the to the division and urged them to make more of such visits to the country.