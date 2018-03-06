Dr Sunday Adeniran, the National President of the Mathematical Association of Nigeria (MAN), has lamented the way by which mathematics is being taught in Nigerian schools.

Adeniran maintained that the standard of teaching the subject is poor and that this affects students, who he lamented, cannot contribute enough to the country’s scientific development.

The MAN chairman, who spoke with newsmen at the 38th anniversary and first award event of the Kwara State branch of the association held at the University of Ilorin, maintained that mathematics is being taught poorly in schools.

He added that several teachers handling the subject are not qualified, even as he stated that there is also lack of laboratories for the teaching of mathematics and science subjects.

He stated that many teachers engaged to teach the subject, especially in secondary schools, are not qualified as they studied courses different from the discipline.

Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, the Vice Chancellor of the university, charged students of mathematics to be focused and committed to their studies, saying they have a big role to play in future development of the country.

He said mathematics makes students special because, “you will not only understand the Sciences, but also Humanities.”

Pastor Olatunde Ibiwoye, Man state chairman, appealed to stakeholders in education to “let us collaborate on how the challenges of insufficient mathematics teachers in our schools, recruitment of mathematics teachers and ensuring quality service delivery of mathematics teachers could be looked into and provide possible solution.”

Among those honoured with the association’s award are Elder Peter Kisira, the Deputy Governor of Kwara State, and Prof. Abdulkareem, the Unilorin Vice Chancellor, as well as Prof. Abdulganiyu Ambali, his predecessor in office