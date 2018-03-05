Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has said that president Muhammadu Buhari is the father of the nation and he can visit any state of the federation anytime he so wish.

Governor Ortom who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, said that Benue is part of Nigeria and the president can visit.

When asked if the government is happy with the visit and their expectations, Terver said, “I don’t have anything to say beyond that.

“The president is the owner of the country and he can visit any part of the country anytime he so wish.”