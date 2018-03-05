Against rumour making the rounds in certain quarters over the alleged rescheduling of the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has debunked the story as untrue.

The board’s Head of Media and Information Department, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in a telephone interview not only described the news as untrue, but also stated that the examination dates already announced for printing of examination notification slip from today Tuesday, March 6 and exam proper beginning from March 9 to March 17 are sacrosanct.

“JAMB’s announcement for printing of examination notification slips and the examination dates are final and sacrosanct. There will be no rescheduling of the examination because it is a concluded exercise,” Benjamin asserted.

It would be recalled that JAMB had on Sunday announced and instructed duly registered candidates for the examination to go ahead and print their examination notification slips from today Tuesday.

The board enjoined candidates to ensure that the slips are printed before Friday, March 9, in order to familiarise themselves with the examination schedules as no form of excuse for missing the examination, will be entertained.

He added: “We want to warn that the board will not reschedule examination for anybody and so any candidate that fails to adhere strictly to the examination schedule as stated in their slips should have himself or herself to blame.”

Benjamin, however, warned candidates not to go to their respective centres with prohibited items such as telephones, wristwatches, pens, and other electronic devices.

Over 1.6 million candidates are expected to write the examination in 602 centres across the country.