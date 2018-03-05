Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says his regret in life is that his parents did not live to “see and eat the fruits of their labour”.

While speaking on Monday at an event to mark his 81st birthday, Obasanjo said he wished his parents did not die “too early”.

The event, which held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, in Ogun state, was attended by his friends and family members.

“One thing I always miss and remember is that my parents left this world too early,” he said.

“The sacrifice they made, they did not wait to see the results. How I wish they had waited to see and eat fruits of their labour.”

The former president said the early death of his parents nonetheless, his inspiration is that his parents are happy while they over him.

According to him, “but going by what Yoruba believe and say, that the dead always watch over their beloved ones and see happenings around them, I am convinced that my parents are happy in their graves, as they watch over me.”

Obasanjo thanked God for keeping him alive, and also thanked his aides and every other person working with him for contributing to his success in life.

He also said all those present must be able to serve humanity because “if we can’t serve humanity, we can’t serve God.

“I do not believe God had created bad situation for Nigeria, or any particular country in Africa. If things are not going right, we must blame ourselves,” he added.