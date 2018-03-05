The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, in the National Assembly, Senator Andy Uba, has condemned the violent clashes between youths of Umunze and operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, (SARS) in the state.

In a statement issued by Joseph Itazi, Media Assistant to the Senator, Uba called for peace and restraint on the part of the two waring parties.

“As the Senator representing the good people of Anambra South, I received the news of the clash, between the youths of Umunze and agents of SARS with immense sadness.

“I immediately reached out to my Constituency office members and mandated them to do an on the spot assessment of the present situation and report back to me.

“I will also get in touch with the Inspector General of police and request for immediate investigation and resolution of the crisis.

“Peace must be restored in the community.

“I hereby urge the warring youths and SARS operatives to desist from any action that will further fuel the clash.

“I am calling for peace and restraint from both parties, enough blood has been shed already, further loss of lives will not help in solving the problem.” he said.

The senator expressed optimism that the Police IG will do all in his power to ensure peaceful resolution of the clashes.

Many people are feared dead after youths in Umunze community in Orumba South local government area of Anambra state, clashed with men of the State Anti-Robbery squard, SARS, over the weekend.

According to reports, trouble started on the evening of Saturday March 3rd when a hilux car belonging to SARS parked in front of a popular relaxation spot known as guzoro and operatives of the squad started have altercations with customers that were having drinks.