President Muhammadu Buhari has awarded cash awards and scholarships up to PHD levels to three Nigerian students in secondary schools.

The students who came first, second and third in the just concluded Young Nigerian Scientists Presidental competition, came out as the best in the 774 local government areas of the country.

President Buhari made this revelation on Monday in Abuja, at the opening ceremony of the 2018 technology and innovation expo taking place at the eagle square.

The President who was represented by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, added that the government is setting up technology hubs in universities in the six geopolitical zones.

He also added that the president has approved a new science, technology and innovation Roadmap 2017-2030 for Nigeria.

His words, ”In September 2016 the state house hosted the first Aso villa demo day ro showvase the innovation of emerging startups from around the country, since the the world bank has supported a batch of those innovatiors with grants totally about $3m, the first batch of which has aleeady been disbursed and the world bank is committing an additional $3m in the funding for six~ technology hubs across Nigeria in our universities.

“The Federal Government is collaborating with the Bank of Industry and other private sector entities to run a Presidential technology innovation challenge in all Nigerian universities, public and private and also some Polytechnics in April of this year, each university winner will be invited to an award event hosted by Mr President at the villa, we are also setting up technology hubs in universities in the six geopolitical zones.

“We will also establish centers of acquisition of technology in each of the six geopolitical zones, we will provide intervention funds that will strengthen research and development through training programs and partnerships in Nigerian universities and polytechnics, our goal is to develop self-confident nation that is quickly able to identify and take advantage of emerging opportunities in a rapidly changing world.

“Congratulate our best science students who have emerged as the best in the 774 local government areas of the country, I am pleased to announce that the candidates who emerged first, second and third respectively in the final examination of the recently concluded Young Nigerian Scientists Presidental competition have been granted full scholarships, up to PHD levels in any science related discipline of their choice in any of our universities, the future of Nigeria belongs to the young people and it is our duty as a government to create tye enabling environment for them to grow to their full potential.

“As part of our effort to create a nurturing environment for technology and innovation in Nigeria, President Buhari has approved a new national science, technology and innovation Roadmap 2017-2030 for Nigeria.

“He has also approved a national strategy for competitiveness in raq materials and product development in Nigeria. It is our intention as a government to utilize this initiative to stimulate local production of our raw materials and support our ambition for a diversified economy.”

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, stated that the ministry is refocusing the nation to embrace science, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.

This he said will enable our manufacturers to do more research in order to improve their products to enable them meet local demand as well as have excess for export.

His words, “Your Excellencies, Most distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, from Owerri to Oshogbo; Birnin Kebbi to Benin; Maiduguri to Makurdi, never before has the future of science and technology as the engine of Nigeria’s rebirth been so bright. Today as I speak, the Federal Ministry of Science and Technoiogy is refocusing the nation to embrace science, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship. This will enable our manufacturers to do more research in order to improve their products to enable them meet local demand as well as have excess for export.

“I believe that with our huge population and vast natural resources, if we remain determined and focused, we can utilize the power of science and technology to become the technological leader in Africa and hence play a ieading roie in,the global battle against poverty, disease and illiteracy.

“It is With this aim of involving all and sundry in addressing this important chaiienge that I am happy to announce that the inauguration of the Boards of Parastatais under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technoiogy will hold on Thursday March 8 2018 by 2pm at the Auditorium of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja.”