President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday arrived in Taraba as part of his tour of the states which included Benue, Yobe, Zamfara and Rivers.

Buhari would visit Mambilla, Taraba state where some people were killed in a communal clash last week.

The President would also embark on a trip to Ghana, to attend the 61st independence anniversary of the country.

A statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, issued in Abuja on Monday, said the President decided on the visits after reviewing security reports on the incidents.

The presidential aide noted that the unfortunate incidents in the affected states had led to tragic loss of lives and kidnapping of innocent Nigerians, including 110 schoolgirls stolen by Boko Haram on 19 February, in Dapchi, Yobe State.

Adesina recalled that the President had earlier directed the Armed Forces and other security agencies to compile comprehensive reports on the various incidents.

He said: “Having received and studied the reports, the President has decided to undertake an on the spot assessment of the various occurrences and to meet and console the communities affected.

“From today, March 5, he will visit Taraba, and subsequently Benue, Yobe, Zamfara and Rivers States.’’

According to Adesina, President Buhari has been receiving daily briefings and is in constant touch with the Governors for update on the situations.

He quoted the President as calling on all Nigerians especially those in the affected areas, to cooperate fully with security agencies to enable them curb the spate of crimes, prevent further occurrence, arrest perpetrators and bring them to justice.