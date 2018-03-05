Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State on Monday said the state government, in partnership with Skipperseil, would soon establish Special Green Industrial Park where investors will set up industries under 100 percent availability of green power.

The project, according to the governor, is to be locater on 800 hectares of land along Katsina-Jibia Road and it will commence with 100 hectares this year.

Masari stated this at the inaugural ceremony of the board of directors of the Katsina State Investment Promotion Agency (KIPA), held at Government House, Katsina.

He said: “The Katsina state Investment Promotion Agency will therefore be the focal point of contact for all investors. The agency will coordinate and facilitate with relevant ministries, parastatals and extra ministerial departments involved with regulations, registration, permits and licensing.

“Officials at the agency will ensure that we eliminate all forms of bureaucratic bottleneck, ensure transparent process and continue to improve the service delivery towards achieving the desired objectives.”

The Governor admonished federal MDAs to support and encourage KIPA in carrying out its activities in the state, as according to him, the agency is working with the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), World Bank and presidential committee on ease of doing business in order to sustainable the project.

He, however, tasked members of the board to work assiduously with the state government towards revamping the nation’s economy.

“It is therefore expected that you bring your wealth of experience and relationships to bear in the discharge of your responsibilities. You must bring in new initiatives, creativity and friendly policies that will make Katsina state the most attractive and preferred destination in the country,” Masari added.