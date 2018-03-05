Security officers at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) on Monday paraded two suspected kidnappers, allegedly terrorising the university community and its environs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two suspects identified as Halliru Sani, 25 and Abdullahi Musa, 30 are resident of Samaru and Bomo respectively.

Addressing journalists in his office at the main campus, Samaru, Zaria, the Chief Security Officer of the university, Col. Jibril Tukur (Rtd), said it took them time to trace and fish-out the suspected kidnappers.

“We got a report from one Dr Keku Philip whose life had been threatened by a group of suspected kidnappers, though we don’t call them suspects now but accused because they have already confessed to the crime.

“All these successes wouldn’t have been possible without the assistance and synergy that we have with the State Investigation Bureau; we are very grateful to them, they have done wonderfully well.

“Also our security men that were involved in this operation have also shown professionalism, this shall continue by the grace of Allah,’’ he said.

Tukur assured that the security unit would not relent its efforts towards flushing-out bad eggs out of the university community.

He recalled a similar case of kidnapping outside the university campus, involving the wife of one Dr Salisu, and that of a professor from Jos, where ransom was paid separately for both.

“We are tired of this rubbish and that’s why we said, we must bring an end to it, however, we cannot prosecute, we are now going to hand them over to the police for further inquiries,’’ he said.

One of the suspects, Sani, said he was dragged into the kidnapping business not long ago but promised not to continue if he regains his freedom.

“This is just the second time I committed this crime and I will never do it again if I am freed, it is not my job, I have my job I am a butcher,’’ Sani said.

On his part, Musa said he supplied the phone number of the kidnapped victim, but denied participating in the act.

“Actually, I was the one who gave Halliru Sani the doctor’s telephone number but I didn’t know what he was going to do with it, I am a vulcaniser.’’

NAN reports that the principal suspect, Halliru Sani said he had threatened his uncle, Bala Aminu, a student of History Department on telephone and forced him to send recharge cards worth N40, 000

The gang also said they had threatened two other people; Alhaji Ayuba Abubakar from Danja Local Government Area of Katsina State and Ayuba Yero-Bomo, a butcher from Bomo.

Narrating his ordeal, Dr Keku Philip of Crop and Forestry Programme, National Agricultural Extension Research and Liaisons Services (NAERLS) said, on Feb. 26 he saw a strange number calling him telling him that he would call later around 5:00p.m.

“I told him that let him tell me what is all about so that I will not be left in suspense but he refused, insisting that he will call later.

“Subsequently, the same number was threatening my life. It has been long I have not been sleeping in my house because of this threat.

“I reported the case to the security office that swung into action immediately. Glory be to God, these people have finally fall into the security net.

“I am appealing to my colleagues and all other people to be conscious of what they do and whom they relate with and to report any suspicious act to the security agencies for necessary action,’’ he advised.