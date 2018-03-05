Two persons have died in Umenger, Guma Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State on Monday following attacks by Fulani herdsmen.

The Special Adviser to Benue State Governor on Security, Paul Hembah, confirmed the attacks.

He said that two persons lost their lives in the attacks.

Efforts to get the Benue State Command of the Nigeria Police to confirm the report proved abortive as phone calls to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu, were not going through.