President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the federal executive council (FEC) meeting.

This is the first FEC meeting he has presided over in three months.

The president returned to the country on August 19 after spending more than 100 days in the UK where he received medical treatment.

In his absence, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo presided over the council meeting.

Last Wednesday, the meeting which ought to be the president’s first since his return from the UK, was cancelled.

However, on the day, the president received a report on the investigation of Babachir Lawal, suspended secretary to the government of the federation, and Ayo Oke, suspended director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

On Wednesday, the president received members of D’ Tigress team who emerged victorious in the 2017 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket tournament.

The council is expected to discuss the lingering strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).