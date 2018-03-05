Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Abubakar, and Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, would be among those attending the Northern Young Leaders Conference scheduled for March 10 in Kano.

The conference which is being convened by the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF) is to address the need for the inclusion of young people in Nigeria’s political process and to redefine the future of young people leading to the 2019 general election.

It would also serve as an avenue to reawaken the consciousness of young leaders on how best to make alignments and affiliations that would guarantee a better representation of young people in Nigeria’s political configuration.

According to the organisers, the success of the Southern Nigeria edition of the conference has shown that the youths are ready to take charge come 2019 and expect a much more fruitful deliberation in Kano.

“The serious need to galvanize the political and socio-economical consciousness of young leaders across the country is long overdue. More so, this has become more imperative given the unfortunate tide of political developments in our collective history as a people.

“One of the cardinal objectives of this both conferences is to primarily create a citadel where young Nigerian Political leaders will converge to intellectually brainstorm, evaluate and affirm their position on the current economic and political realities in Nigeria, with a view to fashioning out strategic plan and commitment.”

In a communique issued at the end of the southern conference, the young leaders agreed that there is a need for young leaders and all youth organizations within Southern Nigeria to mobilize, synergize and come together in order to achieve a collective future.