The Adamawa State government has ordered principals of girls secondary schools not to allow visitors into their school premises.

The Adamawa State Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development, Aliyu Tola, made the disclosure on Monday, while briefing the newsmen on activities outlined by the ministry to commemorate the International Women’s day in the state.

According to Tola, the state government, took the preventive measures apart from the security measures already put in place to avert the abduction of any school girl in the state.

He said following the abduction of the Dapchi school girls the state government summoned all principals of secondary schools and took statistics of all girls only secondary schools in the state and where they were located, before ordering the principals to control the entry of visitors into such schools.

“The state government has already taken a decisive action since the Dapchi school girls abduction and part of the measures taken apart from the security measures put in place is to know where all the girls schools are located and to ensure that visitors are not allowed entry into those schools.”