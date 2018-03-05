The Department of State Security Services (DSS) is called on all security agencies, both private and government to channel energies in acquiring good knowledge and intelligence gathering at all levels in order to ensure that the country remains a safer place.

Director General, Department of State Security Service (DSS), Alhaji Lawal Daura, stated this at the opening of a two-day workshop in Abuja on Security awareness for the National Executive and State Commanders of Vigilante Group of Nigeria, stressing that securing the country remains the cardinal priority of government and urged everyone to join the campaign.

The DG, who was represented by Andrew Yakubu, while speaking on “contemporary Threats to National Security, Neighbourhood check and Community, Money laundering, Illicit Drugs and Human Trafficking, Security Information” etc, urged participants to take advantage of the workshop so that after listening to the experts, they would go back better equipped and grounded.

The state security service also stated that the role of private security organisations (vigilante) in the society is such an important role, hence the need for the government security organisations to exhibit willingness in impacting on them the required knowledge that would assist them in the discharge of their duties of ensuring a lasting peace in the country.

In his remark, the programme consultant Mr Oluyemi Sam expressed confidence that vigilante groups have a critical role to play in the areas of community security and intelligence gathering and urged the government to expedite actions on the bill seeking to give legal backing to the vigilante security across the country to compliment the roles of the already existing security organisations of government.

According to him, “the best way to secure a place or nation is to deploy people with knowledge of the areas affected, that way you will get your desired results. These vigilantes are the people on ground who knows every nook and cranny and when you make use of them you will surely get the desired results”.

Earlier in a welcome address, Navy Commandore David Umar (rtd), who spoke on behalf of the Comptroller General of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria , Alhaji Ali Sokoto, maintained that the aim of the organisation is to form a synergy between all the security agencies including the DSS with the view to acquire the basic required knowledge to secure the country.