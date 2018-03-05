The 4 Brigade Nigerian Army, Benin, says it will hold its West African Social Activities festival on March 10.

A statement by Capt. Mohammed Maidawa, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, in Benin, on Monday said that the cultural day and get together would take place at the Ekenhua Barracks by 2 p.m.

Maidawa said the event would showcase the nation’s vibrant cultures which abound in the Army barracks.

He said: “WASA is an annual social event organised in military formations in which soldiers and their families come together and merry.”

According to him, it is also an event in which all those who contributed to Army successes during the out-gone year are rewarded.

Maidawa said: “It is also an opportunity for us to throw our doors open to wider community in an atmosphere of friendship, good neighbourliness and harmony in line with the Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai’s desire to promote a more harmonious civil-military relationship.”