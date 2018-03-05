An Ilorin based Non-Governmental Organisation, Academics Excellence Initiative, has trained 90 students on the use of the computer in preparation for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The Project Coordinator, Dr Yakub Saheed, said during the training on Monday in Ilorin that the coaching was aimed at guiding the candidates toward perfection on the computer-based testing.

Saheed added that the training will also guide them against examination malpractice.

He urged the students to desist from examination malpractice and other vices that could have negative impacts on their future.

He said: “As technology is getting sophisticated, so also is incidences of examination malpractice rising.

“Parents are encouraging malpractices by hiring teachers, who will act as mercenaries for their children during the examinations.

“Some students are helped to score high marks in UTME but cannot cope in the university because they secured admission through examination malpractice.’’

He, therefore, urged parents not to go through the back door to secure admission for their children because it will backfire in the future.

According to him, universities nowadays send away students, who score an average GP less than 1.00 in the first year.

Speaking on the motive of the NGO, Saheed said, AEI was set up to prepare candidates for the JAMB examination.

He said: “We feel we should create opportunities for them to practice how to go through the CBT.”

One of the beneficiaries, Akinfola Odunayo, who spoke with newsmen, said she now understood what CBT was all about.

Odunayo said: “The initiative has helped me in particular because I don’t have an idea of what UTME is all about.

“Now I can operate the computer and do the examination with ease.

“I have also learnt on how to be fast when writing the examination.’’

Similarly, Sekinat Oba described the training as highly educative.

According to Oba, she is now better prepared for the examination.