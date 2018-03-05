An accident involving a school bus, “Our Lady of Fatima Private School, Kuru”, a missionary elementary school in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State has claimed the lives of two pupils, injuring many others.

The governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, has visited the injured being treated at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital, Jos.

Governor Lalong, who is on tour of ongoing road projects to be commissioned this Thursday by President Muhammadu Buhari, has condoled with the families of the pupils who died.

A witness said the accident occurred along Mararaban Jama’a roundabout early hours of Monday, while the pupils were being conveyed to school.

The accident involved 98 pupils 7 staff and a driver, all badly injured.

Seventy six pupils are being hospitalised at the Plateau State Specialist hospital Jos, 18 at Ola Orphanage Home hospital, and four others are been treated at Bukuru Specialist hospital, in Jos South.

A parent, Mathias Jugul, whose six-year-old daughter, Rita Jugul, was involved in the accident, in an interview, said that his child’s accident was minor and called on the government to assist the school and pay hospital bills.

It was observed that the school bus was overloaded, as the 98 pupils were conveyed in one Coaster bus.