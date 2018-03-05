Former Federal Commissioner for Information and South South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, suspend all democratic institutions in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states to allow the military have full control of the states.

According to him the President should appoint very senior military officers to handle the states for six months, after which Boko Haram insurgency would then be buried forever in these states of the North East geo-political zone of Nigeria, just as he condemned in very strong terms, the frequent traveling nature of the governors, thereby abandoning the people and their challenges.

Addressing Journalists Monday at his Asokoro residence, Abuja, Clark particularly urged President Buhari to in consonance with his constitutional powers, to declare a full scale state of emergency in these frontline states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe similar to what had happened in Plateau state.

Chief Clark said, “Once again I congratulate the armed forces for their brilliant job. But we will be deceiving ourselves if we continue to believe that we can defeat the Boko Haram by allowing the state government to operate side by side with the military.

“It must be remembered that accusations are being made by people who give support to the Boko Haram, but I can say with all seriousness that this supporters of Boko Haram are within the state of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe, and very few from outside. A state of emergency will definitely create a very conducive atmosphere for the military to act on their own, particularly, a sole administrator who also must be a very senior military officer, and I can assure Mr. President that within the next six months Boko Haram will be given a final burial.”