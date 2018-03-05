Mr Sunday Muchen, Chairman, Plateau House of Assembly Standing Committee on Works, has commended the state government’s special attention to the construction of roads in rural communities.

“More than 85 per cent of Plateau people are farmers and live in the suburbs. Developments can only reach such hinterlands if there are good roads,” Muchen told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) ion Monday in Jos, shortly after he inspected road projects in Jos East Local Government.

He said that the roads would boost agricultural activities and ease the movement of goods to urban markets.

Muchen said that 22 rural roads were being constructed by the government across the 22 state constituencies.

The lawmaker, who represents Bokkos Constituency, said that the road projects were a testimony to Gov Simon Lalong’s passion and determination to ensure even development.

He lamented the massive losses suffered by farmers owing to bad roads, and expressed optimism that the situation would soon change.

“The situation is particularly bad for large scale farmers. They cannot convey their produce to the markets and the buyers cannot reach the farms either.

“When that happens, the goods just perish, leaving the farmers in utter anguish and pains,” he said.

The lawmaker said that the projects would address the infrastructure deficit and attract investors to tap resources on the Plateau.

According to him, more revenue would also be generated if the produce are taken to the urban markets, while more people will also be encouraged to go to the farms.