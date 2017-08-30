President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commiserated with victims of the recent Hurricane Harvey in Houston, USA.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who issued a statement on behalf of the President and people of Nigeria specifically commensurate with Nigerians who are living over there, describing the incident as unfortunate.

The press release made available on Tuesday evening by Dabiri-Erewa’s Media Aide, Abdurrahman Balogun, expressed concern about the damage done to the homes of those living in that area, thus rendering thousands homeless.

The statement reads, “With over four million estimated Nigerians living in the US, statistics show that Houston hosts one of the highest community of Nigerians in that country.

“It must be noted that at the very least 80 per cent of Nigerians resident in places like Galveston, Cypress, Houston and the Bayou area have had their properties and personal belongings damaged.

“There was a case of a rescued Nigerian from Akwa Ibom state on Monday by speed boat having lost his car, home and personal belongings.

“This is to send my heartfelt concern to Nigerians living in Houston, and indeed all residents affected by Hurricane Harvey. It is really sad and disturbing”.

Dabiri-Erewa on behalf of President Buhari then called on Non-Governmental Organisations, corporate bodies as well as well-endowed individuals to join in raising funds for victims of hurricane Harvey in Houston.

“We should always be our brothers keepers and lend a helping hand as we are now one big global family”, Dabiri-Erewa pleaded.

The President in the statement, however, commended the efforts of the US government in giving succor to the victims as she prayed unto God to protect those living there.