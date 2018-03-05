A Catholic priest, Reverend Father Eunan Asomugha, yesterday, condemned verbal attacks on the Archbishop of Owerri Diocese, Anthony J. V. Obinna, by supposed members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

The Priest, while delivering his sermon at the St Matthew Catholic Church in Ngwoma Obube, Owerri North Local government area, in the state, wondered why people should be angry unnecessarily.

The drama, was said to have taken place on Saturday, during a burial mass of the mother of Mr. Alex Mbata, at St Michael’s Catholic Church, Ngwoma Obube in Owerri North local government area.

A funeral mass where Okorocha’s son-in-law, Mr Uche Nwosu, and wife of the governor, Mrs Nkechi Rochas Okorocha, were present.

It started when Bishop Obinna, was said to have encouraged the congregation to ensure that they get their PVC, and vote the right choice for good governance.

He also was said to have mentioned how bad the roads are and advised the authorities to give it maximum attention.

The Bishop’s lamentation was said to have provoked one of Nwosu’s loyalists, which escalated and attracted uncomplimentary remarks against the Bishop.

Aside generating heat in the church, parishioners found it difficult to bring the situation under control.

Reverend Father Asomugha, who briefly commented on the matter, in his homily, said: “We are ruling with our fist. The Bishop is advocating for the less privileged. They are angry because the Bishop said go and get your PVC, and vote the right person.”

Meanwhile, there is tension in the state following the insistence of the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, to run for the governorship position.

Mr. Uche Nwosu, son-in-law to Governor Rochas Okorocha, has declared to run for the 2019 governorship election and has got the endorsement of the governor.

Amid the growing tension, another governorship aspirant, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, said that APC, in the state cannot be under the control of one man.

Recently, Okorocha, who asked Madumere to go for the Senate, said he was going to contest for Imo West Senatorial District with Uche Nwosu contesting for governorship. The arrangement did not go down well with the Deputy, who rejected the Senate offer and insisted on going for the governorship in the interest of Imo people.