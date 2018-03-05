Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi has said that the clashes between farmers and herdsmen across the country are not tribal but consequences of climate change.

Bagudu stated this in Birnin Kebbi when the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, paid him a courtesy visit with a team of journalists.

The Minister led the journalists to Kebbi for on-hand assessment of the agriculture revolution in the state.

The governor who said that the clashes were misunderstood in many quarters, challenged the media to carry out investigation to ascertain the truth and veracity of his claims.

He advised the minister to lead newsmen to some prone areas to interview the pastoralists and other concerned stakeholders in order to find out the truth and educate Nigerians.

“It is environmental challenge caused by climate change. The occupational practice of pastoralists and even the fishermen are threatened.

“The water resources and grasses are not available and the pastoralists are forced to move toward the South,’ he said.

Bagudu called for the understanding of the plight of the pastoralists and the need to gradually introduce the modern trend of ranches to them.

He said that the average herders were not literate and because of the nature of what they were doing, they were prone to crime.

“In Kebbi, the predominant prisoners in custody are the Fulanis; they are prone to crime because of lack of Education.

“On the other hand, they are also victims of cattle rustlers who attack them and take away their animals,” he said.

The governor said that the state was working with the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture to revive the Argungu fishing festival.

He thanked the minister for the initiative of leading newsmen to Kebbi to showcase the agriculture revolution in the state with partnership with the Federal Government.

The Minister said the visit was necessary to let the world know what the government was doing to transform the agriculture sector was real and yielding fruits.

“We are here to tell Nigerians and the world of the giant strides of Kebbi in the agriculture sector.

“The story of Agriculture revolution in Nigeria will be incomplete without Kebbi.

“The state has turned around the narrative in the agriculture sector to the extent that everyone wants to engage in agriculture in the state,” he said.

The minister reiterated the federal government’s commitment to supporting the farmers to boost food production in the country.